1 dead in Olney fire, others rescued from roof

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was found dead after a fire inside a home in the Olney section of Philadelphia.It happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 6th and Grange streets.Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke conditions and noticed several people were on the roof of the house.The firefighters were able to rescue all of them from the roof.Once inside the house, firefighters discovered another person who was deceased.The medical examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.There is no word on what sparked the fire.