Firefighters pull victims from Pennsville apartment fire, 1 dead

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fatal fire is under investigation in Salem County, New Jersey.

Firefighters were called to the Sunrise Gardens Apartments on Fort Sumpter Road in Pennsville around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving crews were getting reports of two people trapped inside.

As some firefighters began to battle the flames, others went inside to try and locate the victims.

Crews searching the apartment found the two people and pulled them out.

Once outside, one of the victims was pronounced dead. Officials said the other victim was not hurt.

No further details were released on the fatal victim's injuries.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.
