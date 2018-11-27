1 dead in shooting at Poconos municipal building

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CRESCO, Pa. (WPVI) --
One person has been killed in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania municipal building.

Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Trooper David Peters says one person was shot and killed. He says police took a man into custody.

State police said in a separate tweet that the "incidence is contained."

The Monroe County coroner's office is at the scene.

Paradise Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newspoconosshootingpennsylvania state police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after nightclub incident
Ex-attorney general Kane loses appeal, may soon head to jail
Rider University blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Man accused of stabbing woman, holding another hostage
Police: Teacher killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
Police: Video gamer overheard man raping teen during game
'Scream' mask wearing suspect burglarizes Hatboro home
US forces: 3 American service members killed in Afghanistan
Show More
1 killed, 6 injured when driver loses control while parallel parking
Action News Morning Update
Customers who got free money from faulty ATM can keep it
Murphy renews call for $15 minimum wage bill this year
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
More News