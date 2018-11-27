1 dead in shooting at Poconos municipal building

One person has been killed in a shooting inside a Pennsylvania municipal building.Pennsylvania State Police say it happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Paradise Township municipal building in the Pocono Mountains, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.Trooper David Peters says one person was shot and killed. He says police took a man into custody.State police said in a separate tweet that the "incidence is contained."The Monroe County coroner's office is at the scene.Paradise Township is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Ross Township, where a gunman opened fire at a Board of Supervisors' meeting in 2013, killing three.------