1 dead in 3-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a three-alarm fire in Trenton, New Jersey.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of Elm Street.

Investigators said the fire emanated from the second floor of a two-story rowhome.

It quickly spread to adjoining homes on both sides.

A third alarm was struck just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters said one person was removed from the home and pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a cause of the fire or how many people have been displaced.
