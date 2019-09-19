1 dead, police officer hospitalized after fire in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has died after an apartment fire in the Frankford section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened just before 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Griscom Street.The flames were showing from the rear of a three-story apartment upon arrival to the scene.The fire was quickly knocked down, but one person died in the blaze. The victim has not been identified.A police officer was also taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.