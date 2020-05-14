1 dead, pregnant woman injured after crash involving suspected DUI driver: Police

PHILADELPHIA -- A suspected DUI driver is being questioned by police after a two-vehicle crash left a man dead and a pregnant woman injured on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Whitaker Avenue.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 30-year-old man driving a Nissan SUV was killed after being struck by the driver of an Acura.

A 30-year-old woman, who was 5-months pregnant was also inside the SUV, was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to Small, the 43-year-old male driver of the Acura is being questioned because he "appeared to be impaired at the scene."

A female passenger of the Acura, who also seemed impaired, is being questioned, Small said.

Both occupants of the Acura were not injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bill to allow cocktails to-go passes Pa. Senate
Shore officials weigh options ahead of MDW
Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package with 2nd stimulus check
Best Buy manager inspires clear masks for hearing impaired
NJ to allow curbside pickup for many stores; more construction
11 council members apologize 35 years after MOVE bombing
Philly updates recent coronavirus death count, adds 78 to total
Show More
Consumers, lawmakers push for airline refunds
Protesters call on Gov. Wolf, local officials to reopen Bucks County
Outreach worker, nurse practitioner risk health to help homeless
Here's why your grocery bill may be going up
ABC sends 'prom in a box' to Penn Charter seniors
More TOP STORIES News