1 home destroyed, 2 damaged in raging Sea Isle City fire

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Firefighters were battling a raging blaze involving several homes in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

The fire erupted shortly before noon Thursday at the intersection of 54th Street and Landis Avenue.

The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high into the air.

The view from Chopper 6 showed that at least three homes were involved.

One home was destroyed in the blaze, while homes on either side of it were heavily damaged.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire or if anyone was injured.

