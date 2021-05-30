1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion

LOWER MERION (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who got into a shootout with another driver in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.It all unfolded after a car and an SUV collided at City Avenue and Monument Road just before midnight.Police say the driver of the car got out and shot the SUV driver in the stomach.The SUV driver managed to fire back, but no word if the driver of the car was actually injured.That person drove off.The SUV driver is hospitalized in critical condition.