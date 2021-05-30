1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 hospitalized after car crash turns into shootout in Lower Merion

LOWER MERION (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a driver who got into a shootout with another driver in Lower Merion, Montgomery County.

It all unfolded after a car and an SUV collided at City Avenue and Monument Road just before midnight.

Police say the driver of the car got out and shot the SUV driver in the stomach.

The SUV driver managed to fire back, but no word if the driver of the car was actually injured.

That person drove off.

The SUV driver is hospitalized in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower merion townshipmontgomery countycar crashshootout
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
AccuWeather: Periods of rain, chilly
Pennsylvania set to lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions Monday
6abc's Summer Weather Outlook Town Hall
1-person in custody after SWAT teams surround NJ home: Officials
More than 200 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Neighbor saves elderly woman from house fire in Cherry Hill, NJ
Show More
Joel Embiid, 76ers rout Wizards to take 3-0 series lead
A wet, chilly, and windy Memorial Day weekend down the shore
Grammy winner BJ Thomas dies of lung cancer complications at 78
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90
More TOP STORIES News