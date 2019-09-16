1 hospitalized after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University in Chester County

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a stabbing on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.

County officials tell Action News that a person has been transported from the campus with a stab wound to Christiana Hospital. No word on that person's condition.

The stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m.

The campus is located in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower oxford townshippennsylvania newscrimeeducationstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia
Witness says baby pulled from Wildwood deck collapse
Hundreds of Eagles fans take over Atlanta bar ahead of game
Philly police investigating after car slams into high school
Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand'
Human remains found in Smyrna believed to be those of child, police say
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffers calf injury
Motorcyclist hurt following crash in Tinicum Township
Police: Uber driver deviated from route, locked doors
6-car crash on I-476 under investigation in Lansdale
15 new citizens naturalized before Philadelphia Phillies game
More TOP STORIES News