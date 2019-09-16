1 hospitalized after stabbing on campus of Lincoln University in Chester County

LOWER OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are on the scene of a stabbing on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania on Sunday night.
County officials tell Action News that a person has been transported from the campus with a stab wound to Christiana Hospital. No word on that person's condition.
The stabbing happened just after 9:30 p.m.
The campus is located in Lower Oxford Township, Chester County.
