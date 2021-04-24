1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters rescue a man from a burning rowhome early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.Crews were met with heavy smoke conditions showing from the three-story row home on the 1800 block of South 8th Street.The victim was rushed to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and is listed in critical condition.The Red Cross is assisting at least ten people who were displaced by the fire.No word what sparked the blaze.