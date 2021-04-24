1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

1 hurt, 10 displaced in South Philly fire: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters rescue a man from a burning rowhome early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

Crews were met with heavy smoke conditions showing from the three-story row home on the 1800 block of South 8th Street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and is listed in critical condition.

The Red Cross is assisting at least ten people who were displaced by the fire.

No word what sparked the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiabuilding firehouse firefirefightersambulance
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Police investigate double shooting that left 2 dead in Wilmington
Local providers prepare to resume J&J vaccinations
Man charged with murder of child's mother, grandmother
2 teens wounded in separate shootings in Philadelphia: Police
City officials loosen COVID-19 restrictions on bar seating
Show More
Former staffer pleads guilty to sex assault at behavioral health center
Pa. mathematician, movie buff creates method to guess Oscar winners
Gov. Wolf, city officials meet to discuss scourge of gun violence in Philly
Radnor School District offers COVID-19 vaccines to eligible teens
Coroner: Buried Amish teen had been strangled, stabbed
More TOP STORIES News