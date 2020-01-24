Allentown strip mall shooting leaves at least 1 injured

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was seriously injured after a shooting at a strip mall in Allentown on Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police confirm at least one person was injured in the shooting. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police have blocked off a stretch of road outside the shopping plaza.

No arrests have been made.

It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lehigh countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
Fears of coronavirus spread to NJ
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
High school student suspended over dreadlocks, family says
Show More
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
Last chance to ride Girard Ave. trolleys for over a year
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News