Allentown strip mall shooting leaves at least 1 injured

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was seriously injured after a shooting at a strip mall in Allentown on Thursday night.It happened around 9 p.m. along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.Police confirm at least one person was injured in the shooting. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.Police have blocked off a stretch of road outside the shopping plaza.No arrests have been made.It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.