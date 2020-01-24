Allentown strip mall shooting leaves at least 1 injured

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person was seriously injured after a shooting at a strip mall in Allentown on Thursday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. along the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police confirm at least one person was injured in the shooting. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
Police have blocked off a stretch of road outside the shopping plaza.
No arrests have been made.
It's still unclear what sparked the gunfire.
