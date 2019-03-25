1 hurt after van, tractor-trailer collide in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- Investigators are working to figure out what caused a crash between a van and a tractor-trailer in Winslow Township on Monday.The accident happened on Route 73 near Davis Avenue.Emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m.Action News has learned the driver of the van was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.