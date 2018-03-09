1 hurt in house fire in Pemberton Twp., N.J.

1 injury in Pemberton Lakes fire: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PEMBERTON LAKES, N.J. (WPVI) --
One person suffered smoke inhalation when fire broke out in Burlington County.

The flames broke out at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of New Jersey Road in the Presidential Lakes Estates neighborhood of Pemberton Township.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from a 2-story home.

It took them about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Medics took one person to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Action News is told all other occupants made it out safely.

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause.

