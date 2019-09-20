1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say

Reports indicate that the car drove through a Sears storefront and is driving around inside the shopping center Friday. Chopper video shows apparent damage at the entrance of Sears.
At this time, there is no evidence of an active shooter situation, officials said. No injuries have been reported.
An employee at Rainforest Cafe said the mall has been on lockdown.
Social media reports about the incident emerged on Twitter around 2:30 p.m.
Video posted to Twitter showed a black SUV driving inside the mall near the Forever 21 store.
An investigation is ongoing.