STRATH HAVEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say one person is in custody after a fight broke at a high school football game in Wallingford, Delaware County.

It happened after 9 p.m. Friday at the Strath Haven High School in the 200 block of South Providence Road.

The school was hosting a game against Radnor High. Several police officers were called to assist.

There were serious injuries.

The game ended with Radnor winning 23-21.

Police have not said what caused the fight.

