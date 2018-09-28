Police say one person is in custody after a fight broke at a high school football game in Wallingford, Delaware County.It happened after 9 p.m. Friday at the Strath Haven High School in the 200 block of South Providence Road.The school was hosting a game against Radnor High. Several police officers were called to assist.There were serious injuries.The game ended with Radnor winning 23-21.Police have not said what caused the fight.