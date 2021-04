1 person in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police in Texas have taken one person into custody Monday afternoon after a suspect jumped behind the wheel of a stolen Dallas Fire Department ambulance.WFAA-TV reported the emergency vehicle was taken from a fire station.Since the theft, the suspect sped down major Dallas-area highways, and at one point, waved his gloved hand out the window of the ambulance.The chase headed north into Collin County, where, as KXAS reported , the suspect tried to intentionally drive into oncoming traffic.It wasn't until the suspect bottomed out on a curb in a residential neighborhood that the ambulance came to a stop. The suspect bailed on foot, but was caught shortly after.WFAA adds the same vehicle was stolen once before, having been recently recovered in Louisiana.