1 in custody, another critical after Philadelphia carjacking & shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One suspect is in police custody and another is in critical condition following a series of incidents in Philadelphia that included an armed carjacking, a robbery, and a shooting.Police said it all began around 5:50 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of S. 10th Street.A 29-year-old man was exiting his grey 2017 Chevy Cruze when he was grabbed by his coat and robbed by two male suspects at gunpoint.According to police, one of the suspects said, "Give me everything" and ordered him to lie face down on the ground.The victim handed over his cellphone and wallet to the one suspect who was carrying the firearm.The two males then fled in the Chevy southbound on 10th Street. The victim ran to his apartment and called police.Then at approximately 8:51 p.m., police said a 21-year-old man was walking northbound on 18th and Vine streets when a grey 2017 Chevy Cruz drove up and stopped in front of his path.The driver and passenger, two males, got out of the vehicle. The driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at the 21-year-old, police said. The second suspect then started to frisk the victim as they demanded money and a cellphone.Police said one suspect began removing the victim's wallet and phone as the other put the gun closer to the victim's body.Police said, at that time, the victim, who had a valid permit to carry, took out his 9mm gun and fired two shots. He was pushed to the ground and fired a third shot.The 21-year-old got up and started running. He looked back and noticed the suspect who had the gun was lying on the ground as the second suspect was attempting to help him into the vehicle.The victim flagged down a security guard who called police.Philadelphia police responded to 18th and Vine and found a 17-year-old man, later identified as one of the suspects. However, he told the arriving officer that his brother had been shot and they were ones who had been robbed.At that same time, the security guard approached the officer and stated the actual robbery victim was up the street and this was one of the suspects.The officer placed the 17-year-old in handcuffs. The 21-year-old victim was able to identify him as one of the suspects, police said.Officers investigating the scene found two fired cartridge casings from a 9mm handgun and a firearm, identified as the suspects' gun. It was determined to be a BB gun.At around 9 p.m., police responded to a person shot at 7th and Callowhill streets. Once on the scene, they found a grey 2017 Chevy Cruze.Officers approached the vehicle and saw a man slumped down on the driver's side seat.Officers called for medics and removed the man and placed him in their emergency patrol wagon. Medics arrived and carried the man into an ambulance.Officers traveled with the man in the ambulance to Temple University Hospital. They said he appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.On the way to the hospital, officers attempted to identify the shooting victim. They removed a wallet from his pants pocket.They pulled out a driver's license from the wallet. Police soon confirmed the ID and the wallet belonged to the carjacking victim from earlier in the night at 18th and Vine.Police said the man remains in critical condition and has not been identified.The investigation is very active at this time, police said.