1 injured after aircraft incident at Bucks Airport in Bridgeton, New Jersey

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person was flown to an area hospital after an aircraft incident in South Jersey on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Bucks Airport on Parvins Mill Road in Bridgeton.
New Jersey State Police confirm they are investigating the incident but couldn't provide any further information at this time.
Chopper 6 is en route to the scene.
Police confirm at least one person is injured; their condition is not known.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
