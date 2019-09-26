1 injured after aircraft incident at Bucks Airport in Bridgeton, New Jersey

BRIDGETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At least one person was flown to an area hospital after an aircraft incident in South Jersey on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Bucks Airport on Parvins Mill Road in Bridgeton.

New Jersey State Police confirm they are investigating the incident but couldn't provide any further information at this time.

Chopper 6 is en route to the scene.

Police confirm at least one person is injured; their condition is not known.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
