1 injured after crash involving school bus in Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the wreck on Route 40 at School Bell Road.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. involving a school bus and another vehicle.

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident

At least one person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
