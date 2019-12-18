1 injured after gunman fires more than 20 rounds into a North Philadelphia home where party was being held

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man was gravely injured after someone fired at multiple shots into a North Philadelphia home early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1900 block of Page Street.

Police said a gunman fired at least 23 shots into the front of a house that 15 people had rented for a party.

Investigators said a 20-year-old man was shot three times in the chest and twice in the arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

There is no word as to a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.
