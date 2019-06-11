1 injured after school bus collides with car in Deerfield Township, New Jersey

DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating an accident involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Garton Road and Parvin Mill Road in Deerfield Township.
Police tell Action News that a school bus collided with a car.
The crash left the school bus driver with minor injuries. Three children on the bus were not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
