1 injured after school bus collides with car in Deerfield Township, New Jersey

DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating an accident involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Garton Road and Parvin Mill Road in Deerfield Township.Police tell Action News that a school bus collided with a car.The crash left the school bus driver with minor injuries. Three children on the bus were not hurt.The cause of the crash is under investigation.