1 injured as flames rip through New Jersey condo complex

OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey -- Crews are on the scene of a fire at a condo complex in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire is burning at the Ocean Club condos on Route 35 in Ocean County.
Heavy black smoke could be seen coming from the courtyard and wind was making the firefighting efforts more difficult.
At least one person was injured from smoke inhalation.
Northbound Route 35 was closed from 8th Avenue to Falls Road.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
