1 injured, bullet nearly hits woman in South Philly shootout

1 injured in South Philadelphia shootout. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A shootout in South Philadelphia has left one man injured, three cars damaged, and a woman shaken up after a stray bullet nearly struck her while she was inside her home.

Police were on patrol in the area around 11 p.m. Sunday when they heard a hail of gunshots. They arrived on scene at the 1300 block of South 6th Street to find shots being fired and two men in a silver Chevy sedan speeding off.

The men eventually got out of the car and ran on foot. Police caught up to them at 5th and Fernon streets.

One of the men was taken into custody. The other had a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the hospital. Both are considered suspects.

Police later learned they could've had another gunshot victim as a stray bullet just missed a women watching TV inside of her home.

"She was only just a few feet from where that bullet went through her window. She was not injured," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

More than a dozen shell casing were found on 6th Street, and five more were found inside of the suspects' car.

There is no word on a motive.
