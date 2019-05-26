1 injured in apartment fire in Camden County

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden County authorities are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire in Lindenwold.

It happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stonington Court apartments in the 1800 block of Laurel Road.

Firefighters arrived to smoke pouring from the building.

It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control.

The fire began inside a second-floor apartment. Officials say 12 apartments were damaged.

One person was taken to the hospital. It's not clear on their condition.

There is no word on what caused the blaze.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindenwoldn.j. newsapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey
Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash
Accuweather: Hot and Humid Sunday, Comfortable Memorial Day
Memorial Day Weekend fun in Philadelphia
Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Show More
Camden County neighbors honor fallen heroes
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Delaware State alumnus pleads guilty in university bribery case
Maine ends non-medical vaccine exemptions
More TOP STORIES News