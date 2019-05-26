1 injured in apartment fire in Camden County

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Camden County authorities are investigating a two-alarm apartment fire in Lindenwold.It happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stonington Court apartments in the 1800 block of Laurel Road.Firefighters arrived to smoke pouring from the building.It took more than an hour to get the blaze under control.The fire began inside a second-floor apartment. Officials say 12 apartments were damaged.One person was taken to the hospital. It's not clear on their condition.There is no word on what caused the blaze.