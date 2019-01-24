1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309

Possible road rage shooting in Upper Dublin, Pa. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 24, 2019.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
One person was injured when a gunman opened fire on a driver in a case of suspected road rage in Montgomery County.

It began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Route 309 near Highland Avenue in Upper Dublin Township.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm, but managed to drive to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange Fort Washington.

Police arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Abington Memorial Hospital in stable condition. His truck was recovered on the Turnpike.

Police believe the shooter was in a maroon coupe with a New Jersey license plate. They say there were two people in the car.

The vehicle was last seen going north on Route 309.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

