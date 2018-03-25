FIRE

1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire

EMBED </>More Videos

1 injured in Camden fire. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that displaced several residents from their Camden, New Jersey homes.


It happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday at a boarding home on the 400 block of South 5th Street.

Passerby Ryan Pelikan saw flames shooting from the windows.

"Next thing I know, bunch of firefighters and ambulances came. They were rushing people out of the building. Kids got out safely. It was pretty big flames," Pelikan said.

Arriving firefighters found flames spreading to adjoining houses.

"It went to two alarms because the fire horizontally extended to two other adjacent properties, so they just needed more resources," Camden Fire Chief Michael Harper said.

Most of the fire was concentrated on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters found a man on the third floor. He is in critical condition after suffering from smoke inhalation and an apparent heart attack, officials say.

"One guy went in the ambulance. He wasn't breathing. They were pumping his chest," Pelikan said.

Smoke alarms were going off and people were exiting their homes as firefighters arrived to the scene; officials say some residents were getting ready for church at the time.

Neighbor Mallori Reed says she heard the fire alarm and saw smoke coming from a nearby room.

"It happened so quickly. The lady that's room is next door to ours, her bed caught on fire," Reed said.

Residents from four buildings have been displaced.

Mayor Franko Moran spoke with some of them and says the city is working with the Red Cross to find shelter.

"We will be working collectively with them to make sure they have a warm place to stay temporarily until the investigation is done and something is done with regards to placement," Moran said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by authorities.

The fire was placed under control by 9 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

1 injured in Camden fire. John Rawlins reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsfireCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Horsham retirement community says thank you to first responders
Fire damages stores at Bucks County strip mall
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
More fire
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News