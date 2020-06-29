u.s. & world

1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Florida Amazon facility near Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A targeted shooting outside an Amazon facility in Jacksonville, Florida, left one person killed and two others slightly wounded Monday, authorities said.

The 20-year-old man who was fatally shot was waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee said during a news conference.

Kee said two men got out of a silver car at about 2 p.m., ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before they drove away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization, Kee said.

Authorities said the shooting on the city's north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

"This is not random. It was specifically targeting this victim," Kee told reporters. "We are not inside the facility at all."

The suspects were still at large a few hours after the shooting. The identities of the victims were not immediately released and the motive behind the shooting was unclear.

One local television station posted a photo on its website showing shattered glass at an employee breakroom that appeared to have been caused by a bullet.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaamazongun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in COVID-19 vaccine race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ halts indoor dining restart, shopping malls reopen
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Trash pickup delays causing stinky problem in Philly
2 historic Philly museums fight to survive
Philly airport sees rise in travelers as COVID-19 cases spike around the US
Show More
Man gets $4K refund after Troubleshooters investigate CheapOair complaint
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
More TOP STORIES News