1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

1 killed, 3 police officers hospitalized after Chester County crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 31, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER COUNTY (WPVI) --
One person was killed and three police officers were hospitalized following a crash in Chester County.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 600 block of East Reeceville Road in West Brandywine.

Police say that's where an SUV left the roadway and hit a tree around 8 p.m. Friday.

A female victim became trapped in the burning vehicle. The officers were injured trying to rescue her from the burning wreck.

Unfortunately, the victim died at the scene.

The three officers were taken to Paoli Hospital with smoke inhalation. They were treated and then released.

A second driver in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The road was shut down for several hours while the police department investigated.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar accidentcar crashcar fire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News