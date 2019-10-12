1 killed in North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia.
It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of West Russel Street.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
A man in his 40s remains in critical condition after he was shot in the neck.
A 54-year old woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
Police said an 18-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No arrests have been made.
