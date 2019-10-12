1 killed in North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of West Russel Street.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.



A man in his 40s remains in critical condition after he was shot in the neck.

A 54-year old woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.

Police said an 18-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiaphiladelphiashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
U.S. Marshals in Philly make arrest in Delco attempted robbery
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
48 cremated remains found at vacant North Philly funeral home
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Drivers get stuck on flooded roads in South Jersey
Show More
Worker electrocuted, 2 others injured after pole strikes wire
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Milder
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close this weekend
Man shot in throat in Palmyra, New Jersey
Suspended NJ police officer, wife indicted in infant's death
More TOP STORIES News