1 killed in North Philadelphia quadruple shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia.It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of West Russel Street.A 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.A man in his 40s remains in critical condition after he was shot in the neck.A 54-year old woman was shot in the leg and is expected to recover.Police said an 18-year-old man later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.No arrests have been made.