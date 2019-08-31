1 killed in triple shooting in city's Feltonville section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting that may have happened at an after-hours club in the city's Feltonville section.

Shots were fired just before 7 a.m. Saturday near 4th and LuRay streets.

One of three people shot died from their injuries.

Police say at least 13 shots were fired.

Right now investigators are searching a nearby building to see if it is connected to the shooting.

No word yet on the conditions of the other injured victims.
