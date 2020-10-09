At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in Frankford: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6876134" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over a shooting that left one person dead and six others hurt in Philadelphia on October 8, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for two gunmen who killed at least one person and injured six others on Thursday night.It happened on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue around 7:46 p.m. in the city's Frankford section.Police say it appears a group of men was standing outside a store when two gunmen started opening fire."We have over 30 casings found at the scene, so there was a lot of firepower going on here," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.A 29-year-old man was shot one time in the back. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.A 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are both listed in extremely critical condition at an area hospital after being hit by gunfire.Four other shooting victims suffered various gunshot wounds. All four victims remain hospitalized in stable condition."It's a terrible crisis here. It's a terrible crisis in almost every major American city right now. I wish I could tell you I have an answer," said District Attorney Larry Krasner who was at the scene Thursday night. "The only answer I have is that the Philadelphia Police Department and the District Attorney's Office and all other law enforcement have to be on the same page and we all have to work together."Around the same time of this shooting, a 56-year-old man was shot roughly 15 times on the 4500 block of N. 13th Street in the city's Logan section. Police say the victim died at the hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with both shootings.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.