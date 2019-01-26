1 man dead, another shot in the face in Pleasantville, New Jersey

Police investigate fatal shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an incident that left one man dead and another with a gunshot wound to his face in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Police were called to 310 West Wright Street around 8:49 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to the face. A handgun was also recovered from the front of the residence.

Police later located 69-year-old James Roberts dead on the exterior stairs on the third floor, and a handgun was found nearby.

Authorities say their investigation determined that Roberts was not shot. The medical examiner came to the scene and did not observe any visible injuries, which could have caused Roberts' death.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was able to speak with investigators.

The victim said Roberts shot him over a domestic dispute, and that he was able to disarm Roberts before Roberts fled the area.

Police believe the handgun recovered from the front of the residence was the weapon used by Roberts to shoot the victim.

Police say they do not believe the second gun found near Roberts' body had been discharged.

The investigation is ongoing. Roberts' autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
