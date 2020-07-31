1 Marine killed, 8 missing after mishap near Southern California: Officials

One Marine has died, two injured and eight others were missing after an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of southern California, the Marines said early Friday.

The accident happened Thursday and search and rescue efforts were underway Friday morning with support from the Navy and Coast Guard, the Marines said in a tweet.



All of the Marines involved were assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and were partaking in a routine training exercise near San Clemente Island, our sister station KABC-TV reported.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. I ask that you keep our Marines, Sailors, and their families in your prayers as we continue our search," Col. Christopher Bronzi, the unit's commanding officer, said in another tweet from the Marines.



Of the two Marines injured, one is listed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition, KABC reported.

The name of the Marine who died will be withheld for 24 hours when next of kin have been identified.

The Marine Expeditionary Force is the Marine Corps' main warfighting organization. There are three such groups which are made up of ground, air and logistics forces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californianavyu.s. & worldaccidentmarines
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive Chester Co. fire injures 4, dozens left homeless
PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
Police bodycam video shows dramatic horse rescue during fire
1 dead in SW Phila. crash, car lands in Cobbs Creek
Hurricane Isaias approaches Bahamas, eyes US East Coast
Body found in Brandywine Creek: Police
Philly activists call for cease-fire in response to rising violence
Show More
Philly public schools to start year online, board votes 7-1
Top 6: Dining spots in Wilmington
Borgata's new president is making history
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
Everything you should know: Musikfest begins Friday
More TOP STORIES News