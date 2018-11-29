One missing, two injured following raging Sea Isle City, New Jersey fire

EMBED </>More Videos

1 missing, 2 injured following fire in Sea Isle: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 4 p.m., November 29, 2018

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Officials have said two people were taken to the hospital and one person is unaccounted for following a fire that involved a total of six homes in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Two residents of 29 54th Street were transported to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. An additional family member, an elderly female, is unaccounted for, officials said.

The fire erupted shortly before noon Thursday at the intersection of 54th Street and Landis Avenue.

The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high into the air.

The view from Chopper 6 showed that three buildings were involved, with two homes in each.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a raging house fire in Sea Isle City, New Jersey on November 29, 2018.



One building was destroyed in the blaze, while buildings on either side of it were heavily damaged.

Three people were injured, authorities say, and two of them were taken to the hospital.

Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen would not say at this point if there were any fatalities.
"I don't want to comment on that," he said.

Joseph Rice was doing plumbing work nearby; he and several co-workers, including a man named Jesus, helped a woman trapped on a second-floor balcony by using a ladder.

"Her foot slipped and she fell as she was coming down the ladder," said Rice. "She was alright."

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.
Stay with Action News and 6 abc.com as more information becomes available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newshouse fireSea Isle City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 charged, 2 in custody for quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia
Police: Woman barricaded inside Berlin home
Homeless man charged in alleged GoFundMe scam waives extradition
Former Pa. Attorney General Kathleen Kane reports to prison
N.J. man charged with killing brother's family in fire
Police: Disgruntled customer starts fire with can of hairspray
Suspect surrenders in groping of girl, 12, in Tacony
Video of fight involving Atlantic City mayor released
Show More
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
2 women arrested following violent altercation at Wawa
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
Man, 23, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting
Armed robbers break into Fairmount home
More News