Officials have said two people were taken to the hospital and one person is unaccounted for following a fire that involved a total of six homes in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.Two residents of 29 54th Street were transported to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. An additional family member, an elderly female, is unaccounted for, officials said.The fire erupted shortly before noon Thursday at the intersection of 54th Street and Landis Avenue.The blaze sent large plumes of smoke high into the air.The view from Chopper 6 showed that three buildings were involved, with two homes in each.One building was destroyed in the blaze, while buildings on either side of it were heavily damaged.Three people were injured, authorities say, and two of them were taken to the hospital.Sea Isle City Police Chief Thomas McQuillen would not say at this point if there were any fatalities."I don't want to comment on that," he said.Joseph Rice was doing plumbing work nearby; he and several co-workers, including a man named Jesus, helped a woman trapped on a second-floor balcony by using a ladder."Her foot slipped and she fell as she was coming down the ladder," said Rice. "She was alright."There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.------