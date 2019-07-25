1 of 2 Delmarva Power contractors dies after being shot on job

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware say one of two contractors for electric utility Delmarva Power who were shot while working on a job this week has died.

Wilmington police issued a statement on Wednesday saying 31-year-old Dupree Burroughs of Smyrna died of injuries he suffered Monday.

Dupree and a 41-year-old co-worker were installing a new gas main and service lines to homes and businesses near downtown Wilmington when they were shot.

Both victims worked for Brandywine Construction Company, which was contracted by Delmarva.

Police have not said they've identified a suspect or determined a motive for the shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
