stabbing

1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release

Morgan Geyser, other teen convicted, serving a maximum 40-year sentence at a mental health facility
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman convicted of stabbing a middle-school classmate to please fictional internet horror character Slender Man almost seven years ago is set to make her case before a judge Wednesday that she deserves to be released from a mental health facility.

Anissa Weier, now 19, is scheduled to appear before Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren. She's expected to present testimony from mental health experts showing she's ready to be released from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh.

Bohren sentenced her in December 2017 to 25 years in the mental health institution.

MORE: Slender Man stabbing victim speaks out for first time
EMBED More News Videos

In an exclusive interview, Peyton Leutner reveals what it was like the day she almost lost her life.



Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park in 2014 following a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times as Weier cheered Geyser on. Leutner barely survived. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.

Weier and Geyser told detectives they thought if they killed Leutner they would become Slender Man's servants. Weier's attorneys spent three years unsuccessfully trying to get her case moved to juvenile court.

If Bohren orders her release, Weier would be assigned state Department of Health Services case managers to track her progress until she's 37 years old, the length of her commitment.

Geyser is serving a maximum 40-year-old sentence at a mental health facility.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinbizarreu.s. & worldstabbingmental health
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Woman stabbed in head, shots fired during West Philly confrontation: Police
Patient accused of stabbing Philly doctor in face identified
15-year-old charged with stabbing 2 siblings at school playground: DA
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains found in 1988 ID'd as missing pregnant teen
Ben Simmons surprises brother with new car
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
15-year-old killed, another injured in separate Philly shootings
17-year-old ordered to trial in fatal bowling alley shooting
Firefighters battle fire at Camden apartment building, scene of deadly blaze
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Show More
VIDEO: CA Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
Elderly couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
AccuWeather: Another Day in the 60s
Dog found severely abused gets adopted by first responder
Bus transporting Coast Guard recruits crashes on AC Expressway
More TOP STORIES News