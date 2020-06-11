George Floyd

1 of 4 police officers charged in George Floyd's death posts bail

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of four police officers charged in the death of George Floyd has posted bail and is out of jail.

According to online records, Thomas Lane, 37, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. Records show the other officers remained in custody.

Lane is charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in the arrest of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died Memorial Day after another officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck as Floyd cried out that he couldn't breathe and became motionless.

VIDEO: "We are confident we can get a conviction," Minnesota AG Keith Ellison says
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks on "Good Morning America" after the arrests of all four officers involved in George Floyd's death.



Lane's attorney Earl Gray did not immediately return a message seeking comment. But last week Gray said that Lane was a rookie, and that the only thing he did was hold Floyd's feet so he couldn't kick. The criminal complaint also says that Lane expressed concern about Floyd and asked Chauvin twice if they should roll Floyd to his side, but Chauvin said no. Gray said Lane also performed CPR in the ambulance.

Gray told the Star Tribune he plans to bring a motion to dismiss the charges.

RELATED: Examining the charges against Derek Chauvin, 3 other Minneapolis officers involved in George Floyd's death

These booking photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff show the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

Hennepin County Sheriff

