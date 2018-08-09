Man dies in Millville shooting

Millville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.It happened around 8:15 p.m. Thursday along the unit block of North Sharp Street.Police were responding to a report of shots fired. They arrived to find the victim with a life-threatening wound.That person was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He later was pronounced dead.Sources also say there was a report of an altercation involving a neighboring law enforcement agency.It's not clear on who shot the victim.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------