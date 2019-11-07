1 person in custody after shots fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested after shots were fired in Doylestown, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the Borough of Doylestown, the police incident on Belmont Square was resolved with no injuries, and the shelter in place was lifted.

Dozens of officers were spread out across a residential neighborhood in the area of Belmont Square near the intersection of Court and East streets after reports of a shooting at about 4:30 p.m.



"I just pulled up the street and saw all these cops there and I saw a neighbor. He said that he heard three or four shots fired. And then I called another neighbor. And he said the guy is holed up in the house and it's surrounded by SWAT," one resident told Action News.

Authorities said a person was barricaded inside a home. It's unclear what sparked the shooting.



Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
