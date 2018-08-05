1 person injured after shots were fired at Philadelphia block party

Police were called to break up a fight at a Philadelphia block party that ended with shots being fired overnight.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 3200 block of McMichael Street in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.Officers were called at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, when the party involving about 200 people got out of control.One person was shot twice in the arm.The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital in stable condition.There's no word yet on what caused the fight.Police are still looking for the shooter.------