1 person killed near motel in police-involved shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a police-involved shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Asbury Inn on 7th Avenue.

Police say they responded to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.

They fired several shots and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the officers involved was taken to the Jersey Shore Medical Center to get checked out.

The shooting happened just one block from the boardwalk.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has taken over this investigation, which is standard anytime a police officer shoots someone.
