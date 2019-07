VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a shooting at a South Jersey apartment complex.Police were called to the 300 block of Axtell Avenue in Vineland around 11 p.m. Wednesday.Shell casings were scattered throughout the parking lot at the Tarkiln Park apartments.Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.No arrests have been made.