1 shot in West Philadelphia on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in West Philadelphia that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 59th and Arch streets for the report of shots fired.

Once at the scene, police found a gunshot victim on the unit block of North Hobart Street.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in unknown condition.

No arrests have been made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows Christmas Day armed robbery in Warminster
New overtime rules should help 60k workers in Pennsylvania
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
Mummers Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Woman says popular face mask burned her stepdaughter's face
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Show More
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale
Teen, man shot hours apart on same street
Eagles place Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson
Arsonist set cars on fire in Roxborough: Officials
More TOP STORIES News