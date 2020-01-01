1 shot in West Philadelphia on New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a New Year's Day shooting in West Philadelphia that sent one person to the hospital.
Officers were called around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the area of 59th and Arch streets for the report of shots fired.
Once at the scene, police found a gunshot victim on the unit block of North Hobart Street.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in unknown condition.
No arrests have been made.
