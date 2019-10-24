1 suspect charged, 1 in custody in death of 2-year-old Philadelphia girl Nikolette Rivera

The second suspect was taken into custody Wednesday on unrelated charges. He has not been identified.
On Tuesday night, police arrested Freddie Perez of Chester, Delaware County.
Perez is being charged with the murder of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. He is also facing nine counts of attempted murder, and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.
Authorities tell Action News Perez was taken into custody from his home on the 2000 block of Edgmont Avenue late Tuesday night.
Philadelphia police served a warrant at his home. Sources say bags of evidence were taken from the home, but it's not clear exactly what was found.
Gunfire rang out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday inside a home along the 3300 block of North Water Street in North Philadelphia.
According to Philadelphia police, the shooter opened fire with an assault rifle on the residence from outside, hitting Rivera in the back of the head. The child died in her mother's arms at the scene.
Nikolette's 24-year-old mother was also shot once in the right side of the head and once in the back. She is expected to survive.
Police say a 33-year-old man, a contractor who was cleaning carpets inside the home, was also shot in the stomach. He is listed in critical but stable condition at this time.
It's unclear if Perez was the shooter. But Philadelphia Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter believed he was one of the two people responsible for Nikolette's death.
"I want to thank the Philadelphia Police Department for working around the clock to bring those responsible for this terrible violence to justice. Their diligence and swift work ensured Freddie Perez was brought into custody within days, and that we now have additional evidence to start to bring closure to this investigation," District Attorney Krasner said.
Coulter said police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute with the girl's father. It may have been drug-related, but police said the house was targeted.
Police obtained surveillance video that helped them track down Perez. Coulter said tips helped.
"Let me emphasize, the tips we got from people in the community is also instrumental in solving this case. We've had people giving stuff early on, giving nicknames, giving information, and it restores my faith in saying everyone is outraged when a child is murdered," Coulter said.
Less than 24 hours before the shooting on North Water Street, an 11-month-old boy was also shot inside a vehicle. Police are still searching for the shooter in that incident.
A $30,000 reward was being offered for an arrest in the shootings.