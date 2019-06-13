One teen dead, another injured following shooting in Port Richmond park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Port Richmond that has left one teen dead.It happened around 10:15 p.m. in Campbell Square Park located at Allegheny Avenue and Belgrade Street.Officials said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He was taken by police to St. Christopher's Hospital where he is in stable condition.Police said a second victim, a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators said the shooter or shooters were part of a group, firing at least four shots.Police took several witnesses to speak with homicide detectives."Those witnesses were able to give us a description, but we're getting many descriptions," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We're getting information that the shooter or some of the people with the shooter fled on foot. We're also getting information that people with the shooters may have been on bicycles and left the scene."Police said one or more of the shooters might have been wearing ankle monitors. If so, police said they will be checking with officials in probation and parole to try and track down those monitors and find the shooters.