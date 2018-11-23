U.S. & WORLD

1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on November 23, 2018.

HOOVER, Ala. --
One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."

The second teen was hospitalized in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Bus carrying U of Washington band rolls onto side on highway
Lincoln wanted Thanksgiving to be celebrated in August
No words needed: Nonverbal child forms unique bond with mascot
Emotional homecoming: Teen with rare skin disease gets 'smart home'
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Several malls opened at 6 a.m. for Black Friday shoppers
6abc Black Friday Playbook
Man camping out since Tuesday for Black Friday deals
Water main break causing icy conditions in Cedarbrook
AccuWeather Alert: Still Cold For Shoppers On Friday
6abc Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade highlights
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
'Game of Peace' aims to show teens better way to handle conflict
Show More
Lincoln wanted Thanksgiving to be celebrated in August
Dann Cuellar celebrates Thanksgiving with the Rowe family
Cacia's Bakery in South Philly will cook your turkey for you
Couple volunteers to help neighbors in need all year long
Woman charged in alleged GoFundMe scam suspended from job
More News