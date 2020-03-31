1-year-old boy among 5 people shot in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least four adults and a young child injured on Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. along the 2300 block of West Harold Street.

Police tell Action News that a 1-year-old boy and four adults were injured when a gunman opened fire into a group of people gathered in front of a home.

The conditions of the five victims are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
