1-year-old child struck by car in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young boy was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

It happened on the 6400 block of Belfield Avenue in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

Police tell Action News that a one-year-old child walked out in front of a passing vehicle and was struck.

The child was rush to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

The striking vehicle did stay at the scene.
