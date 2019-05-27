PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young boy was struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.
It happened on the 6400 block of Belfield Avenue in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
Police tell Action News that a one-year-old child walked out in front of a passing vehicle and was struck.
The child was rush to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
The striking vehicle did stay at the scene.
1-year-old child struck by car in Philadelphia, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More