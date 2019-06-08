10 injured when subway car derails in Boston

BOSTON -- A subway car has derailed in Boston, sending ten people to the hospital.

Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday when a Green Line subway car derailed in a tunnel near Kenmore Square.

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment.

Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the train car.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.
