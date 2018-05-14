<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3474072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A Fairfield couple has been charged with everything from child neglect to torture after police say they discovered their 10 children living in squalor. And now the mother is speaking out, saying her husband is an "amazing person" and she is an "amazing mother." (KGO-TV)